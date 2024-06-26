FIESTA Marbella reveals their full line-up of acts and charity partners

By EWN • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 19:04

On Tuesday 25th of June, at the Gran Melia Don Pepe Hotel, the organisers of the new music festival FIESTA Marbella announced their full line-up and which charities they would be supporting during their 5-day festival. This celebration of music, dance and culture is taking place at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus, between the 7th and 11th of August, bringing some of the biggest names to perform in Spain for the very first time.

Bill Blenkarn from FIESTA was joined by Alejandro Freijo of the Marbella Town Hall to explain the benefit of this event to the local area. Also present was Jorge Martín from Marbella Arena, where the festival will take place, and the singer and performer Aimar Habibii, who is performing at the festival. Begoña Arana Álvarez, Founder and Director of the charity Hogar Betania and Juan Borges from the Rotary Club Puerto Banús were also present, to discuss their charity partnerships.

The team are committed to supporting the local community and good causes, so have partnered with the charities; Hogar Betania, Collective Calling, Rotary Club Puerto Banús and Triple A, to shine a light on their great work and help them raise much needed funds.

At the press conference it was announced that English singer Chesney Hawkes and Norwegian DJ CLMD will be all be appearing at the Generation: Music Event on Friday 9th of August. They complete the line-up for this packed night of music, alongside the award-winning boyband Blue.

These newly announced acts join global superstars Pete Tong, Nancy Ajram, Aimar Habibii and the best House and Drum and Bass DJs, for a stellar line-up of acts, many of whom have never performed in Spain before.

From the 7th to the 11th of August Marbella Arena will play host to a complete festival experience and revellers will dance the night away to some of the very best performers Marbella has ever seen. Doors will open from 18.00, with the acts starting from 19.00 and the party will continue until 1am.

Tickets are now on sale at www.fiesta-live.com and in El Corte Inglés stores across Spain. Follow them on Instagram @fiestalive_ and on Facebook @FiestaLiveMarbella for all the latest news.

