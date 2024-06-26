Hottest night spots in Puerto Portals

By Trelawney Bresic •
Party in style at BOP Bar, Puerto Portals
Credit: BOP Bar/fb
Puerto Portals is known for its beautiful marina, luxury hotels, and upscale shops. But the town also has a vibrant nightlife scene, with venues including relaxed cocktail bars and lively dance clubs.
Top night spots in Puerto Portals:
This chic lounge bar is located inside the 5-star Portals Hills Boutique Hotel. It has a stylish and sophisticated atmosphere, with plush seating, dim lighting, and a great view of the marina. The Ritzi Lounge Bar is a great place to start your evening with a delicious cocktail or glass of wine. They also have a wide selection of tapas and snacks available.
This rooftop bar and lounge is located on the first floor of the Mzaar Boutique Hotel. It has a modern and trendy atmosphere, with stunning panoramic views of the marina and the surrounding area. BOP Bar is a great place to dance the night away to the latest hits played by live DJs. They also have a wide selection of cocktails, beers, and spirits available.
The dress code at most bars and clubs in Puerto Portals is smart casual. However, some of the more upscale establishments may have a stricter dress code. Prices at bars and clubs in Puerto Portals can vary depending on the establishment. However, you can expect to pay a bit more than you would at bars and clubs in other parts of Mallorca.
