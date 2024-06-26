Houses for the youth almost complete

By Lily Taylor • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 13:11

Angeles Muñoz and Diego Lopez at the building Credit: Angeles Muñoz X

The houses being built for young people in Marbella will be completed in September.

What used to be a former language school will soon house 28 homes for youth rental.

Young housing

The 18 Public Protection Housing scheme is being carried out on Huerta de los Cristales Street in Marbella.

Angeles Muñoz, mayor of Marbella, visited the construction site Tuesday 25 June with councillor Diego Lopez.

She said: “Our commitment is that they are used for rent for young people in the municipality because we want to help them to be able to emancipate themselves by facilitating the conditions during the first years.”

The flats

There will be 14 flats with two bedrooms at 63 square metres and four one-bedroom flats at 55 square metres.

They will be distributed throughout the building, including the attic, with approximately four homes on each floor, except the top floor which will have two.

Rent

The rent for the two-bedroom apartments will be €190 and for the one-bedroom ones, €130.

Additionally, there will be two apartments for people with reduced mobility.