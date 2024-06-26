By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 9:34

Javea rallies for turtle conservation: 2024 Mediterranean Campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

Javea (Xàbia) has joined the “Turtles in the Mediterranean 2024” campaign once again.

The initiative, organised by the Valencia Oceanographic Foundation in collaboration with the Environment Department and the University of Valencia, among others, is supported by the Beaches and Environment Departments, led by Juan Ortolá and Juanlu Cardona.

Protecting Turtles

The campaign’s goal is to protect turtles that nest on the region’s beaches.

If a nesting is spotted on local beaches, it is advised to call 112 immediately to activate the Stranding Network of the Valencian Community.