Levante Cup presentations in Mojacar

According to sports councillor, Jesus Montoya, “Mojacar is sport 365 days a year” as he attended the prize giving for the 2024 Levante Cup.
This year, this explosion of football which took place in Mojacar during May and June attracted 150 teams and 3,000 competitors and no less than six different categories of youngsters, male and female going from the very young to junior and it all took place at the Campo Ciudad de Mojacar.
Various national football academies and even representatives of teams in La Liga either took part or were part of the audience of some 20,000 who watched some of the matches.
It is now 10 years since the Levante Cup was launched and it grows in popularity with coverage on YouTube now exceeding 250,000 views.
As well as being an exciting and fun filled event, the arrival and departure of such large numbers of teams and adult followers is a financial boost to the town’s hospitality industry and economy.
Although teams had been playing all during the last month and winners were already known, the trophy presentation was held over the weekend of June 22 and 23 so that all could join in.
