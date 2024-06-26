Luxurious yacht, Lady Moura, spotted in Banus

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:42
Lady Moura
Credit: Creative Common licenses
The luxurious mega yacht with a 24-carat gold shield and name, Lady Moura, has been seen recently resting in Puerto Banus.
The boat is rumoured to cost around $200 million and is one of the largest yachts in the world.
Owned by Mexican millionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, The Lady Moura measures around 105 metres in length.
The boat has a capacity for a crew of 71 people and 27 guests, a gym, a cinema, a nightclub and even a helipad.
She has a Deutz engine and controllable pitch propellers which allow it to reach a cruising speed of 14 knots.
The super-yacht is always being spotted in the main tourist ports; some of its favourite destinations are Monaco, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and of course, Marbella.
Its owner purchased it in 2021 for $125 million.
