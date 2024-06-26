Mallorca Championships ‘Family Day’

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:31
Gael Monfils won against Dominic Thiem in a gripping match
Credit: Gael Monfils Tennis/fb
The Mallorca Championships began its first week in style with a sold-out ‘Family Day’ on Monday.
An impressive 3,500 seats filled the centre court at the Mallorca Country Club, a record attendance for this stage of the tournament.
The spotlight shone brightest on Gael Monfils of France, who emerged victorious in a match against Dominic Thiem. The encounter may be Thiem’s last on Spanish soil. The 30-year-old US Open champion (2020) announced his retirement later this season and received a heartfelt on-court tribute led by Edwin Weindorfer, CEO and founder of e|motion.
With the stands packed and a thrilling match on centre court, the Mallorca Championships are off to an exciting start!
