Mallorca Championships ‘Family Day’

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:31

Gael Monfils won against Dominic Thiem in a gripping match Credit: Gael Monfils Tennis/fb

The Mallorca Championships began its first week in style with a sold-out ‘Family Day’ on Monday.

Mallorca Country Club

An impressive 3,500 seats filled the centre court at the Mallorca Country Club, a record attendance for this stage of the tournament.

Gael Monfils

The spotlight shone brightest on Gael Monfils of France, who emerged victorious in a match against Dominic Thiem. The encounter may be Thiem’s last on Spanish soil. The 30-year-old US Open champion (2020) announced his retirement later this season and received a heartfelt on-court tribute led by Edwin Weindorfer, CEO and founder of e|motion.

With the stands packed and a thrilling match on centre court, the Mallorca Championships are off to an exciting start!

