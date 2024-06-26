Mallorca news in brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 26 Jun 2024 • 16:03

Mallorca boasts a number of stunning, Blue Flag beaches Credit: EWN

Here is your round up of Mallorca’s latest news in brief from The Euro Weekly News:

Blue Flag Beaches

This summer 46 beaches in the Balearic Islands will fly the Blue Flag. The regional minister for the Sea and the Water Cycle, Juan Manuel Lafuente stressed that these awards “Reinforce the islands as a first-class destination and guarantee that their beaches and ports continue to be a natural treasure and an essential economic engine.”

Taxi App

The government is investing in an app that allows travellers to request and pay for taxi services through mobile phones. The app will offer simultaneous language translation and location of vehicles in real time.

Royal Navy Destroyer

The British destroyer ‘Diamond’ has entered the port of Palma. The vessel was built at the Govan shipyard on the River Clyde, very close to Glasgow, and entered service in May 2011.

Michael Jordan

NBA legend and Olympic champion, Michael Jordan has been seen enjoying a family holiday in Mallorca.

In 2023, actor and director, Ben Affleck, created the film ‘Air’ about the way in which Michael Jordan and Nike revolutionised the world of sports and culture together.