Marbella: the place to be

Marbella
It is one of the most visited cities in all of Spain and receives millions of visitors every year.
The only other city in the province of Malaga, Marbella is located on the coast of the Mediterranean, between Malaga and Gibraltar.
Marbella is the perfect combination of tradition and trendy. Its extensive history and engraved Spanish culture make it the ideal place to get a feel of what Spain’s essence is. However, large ports, luxurious hotels and glitzy restaurants also characterize Marbella, perfect for those who fancy a more glamorous holiday.
Marbella has traces of its history dotted around its city and surroundings. Excavations have pointed to human presence that could date back to the Palaeolithic and Neolithic eras. Traces of Roman architecture have also been found in the old town. However, its name most probably derived from the Middle Ages, when the Arabs called the area Marbal-la. During the Spanish Civil War, Marbella was targeted more than the rest of the Malaga province, many religious buildings were burnt down within the first day of the war, and one month in it was seized by the Nazis.
Shopping in ‘La Cañada’ shopping centre or its main street ‘Ricardo Soriano’, beach trips, nights out, family holidays or bachelor parties, no matter what you do or who you are with, Marbella will not disappoint.
