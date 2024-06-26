Marbella to impose €750 fine for urinating in the sea

By Talyta Franca • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:07

Beach in Marbella

As an initiative to preserve the beaches of Costa del Sol, the Malaga municipality has introduced a €750 fine for those caught urinating in the sea or on the beach area.

This new regulation, sanctioned by the municipal council, aims to ensure a cleaner and more enjoyable experience for all beach users.

Council approves new regulation

The initiative, part of a broader effort to prepare for the summer influx of tourists, was approved by the council on Friday, June 21. It builds upon a previous regulation from 2004, which imposed fines of up to €300 for similar violations.

This strict measure will be enforced across 25 beaches in the Malaga municipality, according to the AS report. The council’s position reflects a commitment to maintaining the high standards that make Costa del Sol a top destination for tourism.

Additional regulations for beach safety

In addition to the fine for urination, Marbella has also implemented other regulations to maintain beach safety. Activities such as playing ball in the water, which could disturb other bathers, are also prohibited.

Organising public events or competitions on the beaches will require prior authorisation from local authorities, adding to the strategy to welcome tourists while preserving the natural beauty and tranquillity of the Malaga coastline.