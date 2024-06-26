Marbella to impose €750 fine for urinating in the sea

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:07
Beach in Marbella
As an initiative to preserve the beaches of Costa del Sol, the Malaga municipality has introduced a €750 fine for those caught urinating in the sea or on the beach area.
This new regulation, sanctioned by the municipal council, aims to ensure a cleaner and more enjoyable experience for all beach users.
The initiative, part of a broader effort to prepare for the summer influx of tourists, was approved by the council on Friday, June 21. It builds upon a previous regulation from 2004, which imposed fines of up to €300 for similar violations.
This strict measure will be enforced across 25 beaches in the Malaga municipality, according to the AS report. The council’s position reflects a commitment to maintaining the high standards that make Costa del Sol a top destination for tourism.
In addition to the fine for urination, Marbella has also implemented other regulations to maintain beach safety. Activities such as playing ball in the water, which could disturb other bathers, are also prohibited.
Organising public events or competitions on the beaches will require prior authorisation from local authorities, adding to the strategy to welcome tourists while preserving the natural beauty and tranquillity of the Malaga coastline.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.