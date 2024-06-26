Mental health support improves in Torremolinos

By Lily Taylor •
Mental Health services improve in the ‘Hospital Maritimo’ of Torremolinos.
The Hospital Maritimo in Torremolinos has renovated the mental health services to improve patients’ accessibility and comfort.
The investment for these changes, which are specifically for the Mental Health mid-stay area, is more than €825,000.
The rehabilitation of hospital rooms has also taken place- 15 extra beds, air-conditioning, electrical repair, and interior carpentry.
Moreover, changes across all areas for patients admitted to this unit have been done, including revamping the entrances, gardens and lobby in order to improve outdoor activities.
The Hospital Maritimo of Torremolinos, belongs to the Virgen de la Victoria hospital complex and has a total area of more than 44,000 square metres.
The hospital benefits from the perfect location for the recovery of patients, due to its natural environment surrounded by gardens and its proximity to the sea.
