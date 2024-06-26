Mercadona announces summer opening hours

By Talyta Franca •
Mercadona store in Madrid, Spain
Mercadona, one of the leading supermarket chains in Spain, has announced extended summer opening hours, including Sundays and holidays.
This action is a move following similar adjustments by competitors like Carrefour and El Corte Inglés.
Effective now in different regions in the country, Mercadona will open its doors from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays, extending its previous closing time by 30 minutes.
On Sundays and holidays, 340 selected stores will operate from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, accommodating the seasonal shopping needs of customers.
The decision to modify operating hours during the summer months aims to meet the increased demand and provide greater convenience to consumers across the country. This shift comes amid ongoing discussions about work-life balance and employee rights, especially concerning weekend rest for staff.
These adjusted timings will remain in effect until September, ensuring customers have ample time to shop during the extended daylight hours of the summer season.
To find out if your local Mercadona store is included in these new summer hours, customers are encouraged to visit the Mercadona website for specific details.
