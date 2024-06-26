News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/KarSol

Tragic loss

A 69 year old man lost his life on June 21 on a beach in Puerto de Mazarron. According to 112 the man was rescued from the water and was breathing with great difficulty. Emergency services were sent to the scene but they could not save the man’s life.

Fortaleza Sound

Tourism officials estimate Fortaleza Sound in Lorca will bring in around €700,000, factoring in the impact on nearby towns like Puerto Lumbreras and Totana, where accommodations are also full. In Lorca, accommodation has been occupied for months, pushing room rates up €80-100 euros compared to other times.

Lotto win

A lucky winner in Blanca in Murcia won over €132,000 from La Bonoloto. They bought their lucky ticket at State Lotteries and Betting Administration Number One on Gran Vía.

Epic Swim

NEGRO, a dog from Mazarrón, bravely swam for five hours to safety after falling into the sea during a nighttime fishing trip with his owner. Despite disappearing into the water, he showed incredible determination and resilience.

Dogs rescued

ON June 21 two officers from the El Esparragal precinct of the Local Police in Murcia rescued two dogs that had become lost and trapped in the Azarbón Canal in Monteagudo, a district of Murcia. The dogs were unable to escape on their own, but the officers successfully helped them to safety.

After the rescue, the dogs were scanned for microchips by the Zoonosis Service, which helped identify their owners. The relieved owners were then contacted and reunited with their furry friends. Thanks to the quick actions of the police and the use of technology, this story had a happy ending.

Notorious Speed Cam

IN Murcia, there’s one speed camera that stands out for handing out the most fines, even ranking among the top in all of Spain. Located at kilometre 17 on the RM-19 road (known locally as the Mar Menor road), this camera is a key player in the Dirección General de Tráfico’s (DGT) efforts to keep roads safe.

In 2020, this camera saw a massive jump in fines, going from 4,909 in 2019 to 30,617. This big increase shows just how good the radar is at catching speeders and why it’s so important to control speed on roads like the RM-19. While drivers might not love these cameras, the DGT stresses how crucial they are for road safety. So, if you’re driving around Murcia, especially on the RM-19, make sure to slow down and stay safe!

Fire support

JOSÉ Ángel Antelo, Vice President and Minister of Interior, Emergencies, and Territorial Planning, has called on the national government to boost firefighting resources in Murcia. In a letter to Teresa Ribera, Minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Antelo stressed the need for another Bell 412 helicopter for this summer’s fire season.

Antelo expressed concern about the reduction in state resources last year and highlighted the severe drought conditions this year. He noted that a large-capacity Kamov helicopter was replaced by a medium-capacity Bell 412, resulting in a 3,000-litre drop in water per discharge. This reduction, he argued, significantly hampers firefighting efforts in Murcia. Additionally, Antelo pointed out that the helicopter’s arrival was delayed by nearly a month.

Antelo urged the government to reconsider and provide adequate resources to effectively combat forest fires in the semi-arid region of southeast Spain.

Guest list

MURCIANS really know how to throw a party! They top the charts in Spain for inviting guests to weddings, with an average of 164 people per celebration—way more than the national average of 117, according to bodas.net.

The report also spills the beans on regional differences. Places like Cataluña and Cantabria keep it cozy with just 81 guests on average—less than half of what Murcia goes for!

And here’s the kicker: Murcia isn’t just big on guests, they’re savvy spenders too. They shell out around €134 per guest, which is lower than the national average of €196. Compare that to the big spenders in Asturias, who drop a hefty €267 per guest.

So, it seems like Murcia’s knack for inviting everyone and keeping costs down puts it at the top of the wedding list in Spain!

