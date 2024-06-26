By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 16:52

Agustina Rodríguez, the Councillor for Social Welfare and Equality. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela Pride

Orihuela is gearing up to celebrate Pride Day on June 27.

Agustina Rodríguez, the Councillor for Social Welfare and Equality, affirmed the commitment to commemorate this day annually to raise awareness about the LGBTQ+ community’s situation and emphasise the importance of safeguarding the human rights of all individuals, regardless of sexual or emotional diversity.

The aim is to foster a diverse municipality where everyone feels included and their rights are protected, echoing the motto of the “Orihuela Includes” council.

Sports Project

In addition to the Pride Day celebrations, the Councillor announced the exhibition titled “The Sports Closet Opens Its Doors,” scheduled to run until July 4 at the “Alameda del Mar” Civic Centre in Orihuela Costa.

This exhibition consists of 17 informational panels focused on emotional and sexual diversity in sports and physical education.

It aims to highlight LGBTQ+ visibility in the sports world, featuring insights from over 400 elite athletes who have shared their stories.

Sea, Sand & Safety

Orihuela has launched its rescue and lifeguard service on the municipality’s beaches to ensure the safety and well-being of beachgoers during the peak season.

The service operates daily from 10:00.AM to 7:00.PM until July 1.

From July 1 to September 15, the hours will be extended from 10:00.AM to 8:00.PM.

The rescue service is equipped with a variety of resources to handle emergencies effectively.

Initially, there will be a jet ski with a trained rescue operator and a basic life support ambulance (BLS).

Additional Resources

Starting in July, additional resources will be deployed including a rescue zodiac, a second jet ski, and an advanced life support ambulance (ALS).

Staffing includes 27 lifeguards during the peak season, supported by three supervisors, four assistants, three emergency technicians, and a nurse.

In line with their commitment to inclusivity, the Coastal Department has designated specific points on the beaches to facilitate bathing for individuals with reduced mobility.