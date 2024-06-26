Palma’s Cafe Society

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 16:23

Palma’s Plaza Mayor Credit: EWN

The true soul of Palma lies in its plazas, squares that serve as vibrant social hubs and historical landmarks. Each plaza offers a unique character, inviting you to soak in the atmosphere.

Plaza Mayor

Bustling cafes and restaurants spill onto the cobblestones, making Plaza Major a perfect spot for people-watching and sipping a coffee under the shade. This lively square also hosts street performers, artists, and occasional fairs, showcasing Palma’s cultural energy.

Placa d’Espanya

A gateway to Palma’s historic centre, Placa d’Espanya is a majestic square dominated by imposing city gates. This impressive entrance sets the tone for exploring the city’s rich past. The central fountain and surrounding gardens offer a tranquil escape from the city’s buzz.

Placa de la Llonja

History enthusiasts will be captivated by Placa de la Llonja, a picturesque square dominated by the magnificent La Lonja, a former maritime exchange building. The ornately decorated sandstone facade creates a stunning backdrop for enjoying a leisurely lunch at one of the many outdoor cafes lining the plaza.