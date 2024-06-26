By John Smith •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 15:57
Prime Minister Fiala is committed to space travel
Credit: Petr Fiala X
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has launched the Czech Journey to Space programme, saying “Together we can reach for the stars.”
This means that after almost 50 years, the government is ready to send a second man into space and he has been revealed as Czech fighter pilot, Aleš Svoboda a member of the European Space Agency’s astronaut reserve.
It will probably take about five years before the Astronaut makes the journey into space but it is a definite commitment on behalf of the Czech government.
The Prime Minister explained “We will involve Czech companies, scientists and students in the process. We see this as a great opportunity for our economy, defence, academia, but also everyday life. The success of this mission will be a significant step for the future direction of our country.”
Czech companies will be involved in the development of this programme which will in turn see the economy of the Czech Republic profiting from the discoveries made.
Interestingly, it is reported that the Space Agency suggested that Aleš Svoboda could have been sent into space last year, but at that time it was considered that the cost to the government was prohibitive.
Perhaps stung by the fact that other, similarly sized, members of the European Space Agency such as Austria Belgium and Denmark could afford to participate and are benefiting from the development of space technologies, money will be found to support this future mission.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
