By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 16:05

Record-breaking ridership: Alicante's TRAM shines. Image: TRAM d'Alacant / Facebook

The TRAM in Alicante reached a record number of travellers during the five main days of Hogueras,

The Bonfire Festival ran from June 20 to the early hours of June 25.

With 512,168 users, this marked an 11 per cent increase from last year, according to initial estimates by FGV.

Historical First

For the first time in history, the Generalitat Valenciana Railway service in Alicante operated continuously for 120 hours.

The busiest day was June 22, with 115,538 passengers, followed by June 23 with 113,049, June 21 with 103,894, June 24 with 85,704, June 20 with 85,132, and the early hours of June 25 with 8,851 passengers, due to the Cremà.

Notably, on three of these five days, the number of travellers exceeded 100,000.

Most Frequented

The Mercado station was the most frequented during the Alicante festivities, recording 126,337 trips from June 20 to the early hours of June 25.

Luceros station was second with 114,726 trips, followed by MARQ-Castillo with 28,257 trips, San Vicent del Raspeig with 24,818 trips, and Benidorm with 19,210 trips.

Among the TRAM lines, Line 2 (Luceros-Sant Vicent del Raspeig) recorded the highest number of trips at 199,570.

This was followed by Line 1 (Luceros-Benidorm) with 98,712 trips, Line 3 (Luceros-El Campello) with 91,869 trips, Line 4 (Luceros-Plaza La Coruña) with 73,532 trips, Line 5 (Porta del Mar-Plaza la Coruña) with 31,197 trips, and Line 9 (Benidorm-Dènia) with 17,289 users.