Renfe supersale till July 21

By Talyta Franca • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 20:01

Renfe Avlo en Paracuellos, Spain

Renfe Avlo is rolling out, since May 21, its new S-106 trains, offering amplified travel options to destinations such as Valencia, Alicante/Alacant, Valladolid, Murcia, Zaragoza, and Barcelona.

To celebrate this launch, Avlo is holding a special promotion with tickets starting at just €7 for select routes:

Madrid – València

Madrid – Zaragoza – Barcelona

Alicante – Madrid

Murcia – Valladolid

Valladolid – Alicante

Madrid – Murcia

The introduction of the new S-106 trains means more seating capacity, allowing more travellers to experience Avlo’s affordable and comfortable service.

Additionally, according to the company announcement, passengers can enjoy free WIFI access on all Avlo trains, ensuring they stay connected throughout their journey.

This promotion is valid for trips until July 21 and tickets are available on sale. Take advantage of this incredible offer to travel to some of Spain’s most exciting cities during the summer season.

For more information check the Renfe website.