By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:51

San Juan Beach booms: Alicante's hotspot for property buyers. Image: Playa de San Juan de Alicante / Facebook.

Among the top beaches attracting property purchases are locations in the Valencian Community.

Playa del Zapillo in Almería, San Juan Beach in Alicante, La Malagueta Beach in Malaga, and Xeraco Beach in Valencia are prominently featured.

According to data from the Fotocasa real estate portal, Lastres Beach in Asturias tops the list this year as the most popular area in Spain for purchasing a home, based on search activity.

El Palmar Beach in Cádiz and Mogro Beach in Cantabria closely follow suit.

Top 10 List

Playa España in Asturias, Agua Amarga Beach in Almería, and Granada Beach in Granada complete the top 10 list.

This trend underscores the northern region of Spain as the preferred location this year for buying property near scenic coastlines.

“For the first time, two Atlantic coast beaches are leading in searches on our portal for buying homes nearby,” remarks María Matos, Director of Studies and spokesperson for Fotocasa.

North of Spain

She notes that the north of Spain, with its increasingly warm summers, is emerging as an appealing option compared to the hotter climates of the south.

Enhanced high-speed train connections to northern regions are also attracting more buyers looking for second homes.

Living close to the beach has become highly desirable, and Spain’s extensive coastline continues to attract both national and international buyers seeking respite from the summer heat.