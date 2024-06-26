San Juan night went well

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:40
On the beach at Adra
Credit: Adra Council
As was to be expected the Noche de San Juan was celebrated in numerous municipalities throughout Almeria with special emphasis on the coast.
Some of the busiest and most successful were reportedly held in Adra, Almeria City, Balanegra, Carboneras, Cuevas de Almanzora, El Ejido, Enix, Garrucha, Mojacar, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar and Vera.
Literally thousands of people turned up to enjoy the carnival atmosphere on Sunday June 23, with many councils making sure that there was music and food as well as the traditional bonfires.
This is actually quite an expensive night as each council has to involve police, fire brigade, emergency health services, lifeguards and civil protection in order to ensure that everyone is safe and to be on hand in case of any problems.
Then in the morning, the waste disposal operatives had to be out in force very early in order to clear up the resulting mess and get the beaches ready for the afternoon arrival of tourists and residents.
No serious problems were reported and happily the celebration was enjoyed by all who took part, although some still complain about loud fireworks.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.