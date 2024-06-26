San Juan night went well

By John Smith • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 12:40

On the beach at Adra Credit: Adra Council

As was to be expected the Noche de San Juan was celebrated in numerous municipalities throughout Almeria with special emphasis on the coast.

Busy along the coast

Some of the busiest and most successful were reportedly held in Adra, Almeria City, Balanegra, Carboneras, Cuevas de Almanzora, El Ejido, Enix, Garrucha, Mojacar, Nijar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar and Vera.

Literally thousands of people turned up to enjoy the carnival atmosphere on Sunday June 23, with many councils making sure that there was music and food as well as the traditional bonfires.

This is actually quite an expensive night as each council has to involve police, fire brigade, emergency health services, lifeguards and civil protection in order to ensure that everyone is safe and to be on hand in case of any problems.

Then in the morning, the waste disposal operatives had to be out in force very early in order to clear up the resulting mess and get the beaches ready for the afternoon arrival of tourists and residents.

Celebration enjoyed by all

No serious problems were reported and happily the celebration was enjoyed by all who took part, although some still complain about loud fireworks.