Spain to spend €80m to attract researchers

By Donna Williams •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 17:43
Diana Morant, Science Minister
Credit: Flickr: consejo de ministros
The Spanish government is set to greenlight two schemes to propel research careers in Spain and lure top-tier research talent from around the world.
The Research Consolidation scheme is set to receive €50 million to support the careers of 250 researchers from Spain and elsewhere at Spanish Institutions.
This follows an earlier award of €169 million to support the careers of 842 researchers. Of those, 731 were Spanish, and 111 were attracted from 33 other countries worldwide.
The second scheme, Atrae, is set to receive a further €30 million, which will be used to attract 30 world-leading researchers to posts in Spain.
Each successful applicant will receive a three—to four-year contract at a host institution, with their grant covering the cost of equipment and staff.
Science Minister Diana Morant said, “We are managing to bring back the talent that left us and attract foreign talent that sees our country as an attractive country to do science in.”
She continued, “Spain is becoming a country that knows how to take care of scientists, that incorporates them into the science system and gives them stability.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.