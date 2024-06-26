Spain to spend €80m to attract researchers

By Donna Williams • Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 17:43

Diana Morant, Science Minister Credit: Flickr: consejo de ministros

The Spanish government is set to greenlight two schemes to propel research careers in Spain and lure top-tier research talent from around the world.

The Research Consolidation scheme is set to receive €50 million to support the careers of 250 researchers from Spain and elsewhere at Spanish Institutions.

This follows an earlier award of €169 million to support the careers of 842 researchers. Of those, 731 were Spanish, and 111 were attracted from 33 other countries worldwide.

Science and technology in Spain

The second scheme, Atrae, is set to receive a further €30 million, which will be used to attract 30 world-leading researchers to posts in Spain.

Each successful applicant will receive a three—to four-year contract at a host institution, with their grant covering the cost of equipment and staff.

Science Minister Diana Morant said, “We are managing to bring back the talent that left us and attract foreign talent that sees our country as an attractive country to do science in.”

She continued, “Spain is becoming a country that knows how to take care of scientists, that incorporates them into the science system and gives them stability.”