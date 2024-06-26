Sushi triumph for young Marbella chef

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 17:39
Winner Sergio Solis with the organisers and runners-up
Credit: ITAMAE, Balfegó
Sushi is not just food but a work of art when created by a specialist and this year Sergio Solís, from the Ta-Kumi restaurant in Marbella has won a major title.
Alongside six other top chefs from across Spain, the 26-year-old took part in the ITAMAE, Balfegó finals which were held in Llotja del Mar in Barcelona.
This is an event that attracts a huge amount of interest from those dedicated to Japanese cuisine and some 700 people attended the event which saw the finalists judged by a team of experts for the quality and finesses of their sushi made with Bluefin Tuna.
By beating expert chefs from Barcelona and Madrid into second and third places, Sergio won a prize of €3,000, a trip for two to Japan and specialist knives, but for him, and Ta-Kumi restaurant, the real prize was to be named the best sushi maker in Spain.
This is the third year that the prestigious event has taken place, under the auspices of CEJE, The Japan-Spain Business Circle and it grows in importance and prestige as each year passes.
