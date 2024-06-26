Taking on Spain’s ‘own labels’

By Linda Hall • Updated: 26 Jun 2024 • 14:23

Caption: PASCUAL: Looking to become more flexible and focused Photo credit: Calidad Pascual

Pascual is restructuring the group, splitting it into four subsidiaries in a bid to compete with supermarket own labels.

The group, which posted sales of €841 million in 2022, the last year with available figures, plans to market Bezoya and the mineral waters that accounted for 19 per cent of Pascual’s revenues that year via Agua Sierra de Guardarrama.

The milk products which the public associates with the company and which generate 75 per cent of the group’s sales, will be handled by Lacteos de Fuentemizarra. Coffee Horeca will be responsible for coffee products following Pascual’s acquisition of Café Jurado in 2022 as well as its own Mocay brand.

Pascual’s dairy farms in Fuentespina (Burgos) now become Granjas de La Ribera.

A company spokesman explained that the changes were based on the need to give the company “more agility, flexibility and focus” as it takes on the supermarkets’ own labels.