The 36th Alfaz del Pi Film Festival 2024

36th Alfaz de Pi Film Festival
More than 80 films and short films will be screened from July 5 to 14 to promote the cinematic talents of Spanish filmmakers.
As in previous years, the films will be shown in four screening areas: the Roma Cinema, the House of Culture Auditorium, Escoles Velles Square, and the Villa Romana open-air museum in Albir.
The Roma Cinema will show 27 films in their original version. In addition, and eagerly awaited by the public, there will be film presentations by members of the artistic and production team, where spectators will be given the opportunity to speak with actors, screenwriters and directors.
Screenings at the House of Culture Auditorium will include a selection of short animation films made by students from the IES Beatriu Fajardo Secondary School in Benidorm and 27 films competing in the Official Selection.
Films for family audiences will be screened in Escoles Velles Square, and six more films will be screened at the Villa Romana Open Air Museum in Albir to conclude the Film Festival.
For specific dates and times of screenings, check the official website.
