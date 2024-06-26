By Trelawney Bresic •
Enjoy authentic Thai food in Palma
Credit: EWN
Palma is a city for foodies. From high end dining to authentic street-food, there is something for everyone. Here is where to find the best Thai food in town.
This hidden gem in Santa Catalina offers a taste of authentic Isaan cuisine, hailing from Thailand’s north-eastern region. Expect vibrant curries, zingy salads, and unique grilled dishes. Their open kitchen lets you witness the culinary magic first-hand, and the cosy atmosphere is perfect for an intimate dining experience.
This casual eatery offers fantastic value for money. Their extensive menu features all the classic Thai favourites like Pad Thai, curries, and stir-fries. The portions are generous, and the friendly staff ensures a comfortable dining experience. Bon Thai is perfect for a quick and satisfying lunch or a budget-friendly dinner.
Thai Street Food – Koh Phi Phi brings the vibrant energy of Thai night markets to Palma. Their menu features a delicious selection of small plates, skewers, and curries, perfect for sharing with friends. The modern decor and lively atmosphere create a fun and casual dining experience.
