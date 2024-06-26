The exclusive marina, Puerto Banus

By Lily Taylor •
Puerto Banus
Puerto Banus is a luxury marina located in Marbella to the southwest of the city centre. It was built in 1970 by a local property developer, Jose Banus.
It is a marina and a deluxe shopping complex. Banus has many boutiques, bars, and restaurants surrounding its magnificent port. It is not unusual to see visitors posing in front of the million-pound yachts and cars.
Its most famous stretch is known as the ‘Golden Mile’ which is full of high-end shops including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dolce Gabbana, Christian Dior, and Chanel.
It also benefits from two shopping centres, ‘Marina Banus’ and ‘El Corte Ingles’ as well as many 5-star hotels, including a Hard Rock.
It is often the host of many important events, like the Marbella Film Festival, which brings together artists and their films from all over the globe to showcase their talent.
Banus is very popular among celebrities, recently Will Smith was over for the ‘FI of the sea’ boat race.
