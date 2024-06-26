The gym that tours Torremolinos

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 11:45
The ‘touring’ gym
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos
There is no longer an excuse to not go to the gym in Torremolinos , because this one travels to you!
The new training service will station itself in different parts of town throughout the summer.
It begins ‘touring’ on Tuesday 23 July and its first stop is at the Cerdan beach bar.
Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, said: “It is a mobile, ultra-equipped gym that can carry out its activity in any facility or corner of the city.
“This mobile gym, completely free, will tour the Costalago area, the Center, Montemar, Calvario, Pinillo, and “La Carihuela.”
The gym will have sandbags, a suspension training kit, super resistance bands, dumbbells, a stationary bicycle, and a wide range of other sporting equipment.
It is a service both people with and without experience can enjoy.
Users will need to bring a towel and drinks to hydrate.
If you are interested in registering, you can do so through the ‘Torremolinos Despega’ app.
