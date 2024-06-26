Topgolf to invest €36m in La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Updated: 26 Jun 2024 • 18:59

Top Golf looking to open a centre in La Nucia Credit: Pixabay: Alejandrocuadro

Topgolf has submitted an application to construct a Top Golf sports centre with an overall investment of €36 million.

If successful, the new Centre is envisaged to open in March 2026 and could generate as many as 450 new jobs for the area. Bernabe Cano, Mayor of La Nucia, commented, “It is great news for La Nucia and a project that would put us on the world golf map.”

So far, the declaration of publication interest has been approved, and the Local Government Board has also accepted the proposal for the concession of the required land, demonstrating their full support. The next stage will be the public exhibition phase, where alternatives to this project can be received and considered. After this has passed, the construction and operation will be awarded, for which this international company is bidding.

Topgolf plans for Centre in La Nucia

The project plans are comprehensive, including a three-storey building and a new car park with 500 spaces. In addition to an area set aside for golf, the Centre will also include multi-purpose rooms, a restaurant/cafeteria, a small shop selling sporting goods, changing rooms, and offices. These facilities are designed to cater to a wide range of needs and interests, making the Centre a versatile and attractive addition to the community.

The Centre’s annual income is anticipated to be around €15.1 million. La Nucia Town Hall would also receive an annual fee as compensation for the company’s use of the municipal land.