Virgen del Carmen procession announcement

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 26 Jun 2024 • 11:30
Provincial Tourist Singularity announcement
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
The annual ‘Virgen del Carmen’ procession in Fuengirola has been declared a festivity of provincial Tourist singularity.
The Provincial Council of Malaga declared this news on Tuesday 25 June.
It is the most popular religious tradition and one of the most celebrated days in the town.
Every 16 July, on the day of the Virgen del Carmen, thousands of people gather to follow and witness the journey of the Patroness of sailors.
She is carried on her throne by her men and women through the streets and entered into the sea to bless the water.
The Provincial Tourist Singularity seal is given to celebrations that are extraordinary, different and with deep cultural meaning, to conserve traditions and of course, attract tourists.
These traditions impact the Costa del Sol positively in terms of development and tourist promotion as well as allow visitors to gain an insight into the culture, gastronomy, folklore, and uniqueness there is in Spain.
