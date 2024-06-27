Aircraft crash in avocado plantation near Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer •
A Lucky Escape
Image: Shutterstock/ Reshetnikov_art
A small aircraft crashed on June 24 while attempting to land at Vélez-Málaga Aerodrome. The plane came down approximately eight kilometres from the airstrip, landing in an avocado plantation known as La Isla near the Vélez River. The incident occurred around 8:20 pm, prompting a witness to alert Emergency Services 112 Andalucía about the crash.
Responders from the Provincial Fire Consortium, Guardia Civil, Vélez-Málaga Local Police, National Police, emergency medical services, and Civil Protection quickly mobilised to the scene. Fortunately, the sole occupant of the aircraft emerged unscathed and managed to exit the plane independently. However, as a precaution, the pilot was transported to a health centre for further assessment.
The plane had departed from Granada Airport and was scheduled to land at Vélez-Málaga Aerodrome. Before the crash, the pilot had communicated with nearby aircraft to verify the status of the landing gear deployment. It is believed that engine failure and landing gear issues contributed to the crash, though thankfully, there was no explosion or fire upon impact.
