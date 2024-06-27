Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 19:19

Beach Bliss: Yoga & Pilates Image: Shutterstock/ wavebreakmedia

Beach Yoga

YOGA and Pilates classes will resume on July 1 on the beaches of Torre del Mar, Caleta, and Benajarafe. Both activities enhance joint mobility, strength, flexibility, and muscle tone, contributing to long-term health benefits and improved quality of life.

David Vilches, Vélez-Málaga’s Councillor for Beaches, and Rocío Ruiz, Deputy Mayor of Benajarafe and Chilches, announced the start of these classes. Vilches mentioned that the classes will run from July 1 to September 15, adding value to the beach activities.

Pilates classes in Torre del Mar will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 10 am, while yoga will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at the same time. In La Caleta de Vélez, Pilates will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9 pm, and yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same time.

Ruiz added that due to local demand, classes in Benajarafe will take place at Palmeral Beach near Chiringuito Pedro, Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. It is also a good idea to bring some bottled water, a towel, sunscreen and to wear comfortable clothes.

Day trip

THE Axarquia Social Club, renowned for its engaging events and social outings, has just announced an exciting new event: a day trip to Gibraltar. This trip promises a delightful mix of leisure and adventure, perfect for those seeking to make new friends and build a community while exploring Spain.

Scheduled for Thursday, July 11, the Gibraltar day trip offers participants the freedom to enjoy various activities. Visitors can take advantage of duty-free shopping, purchase UK products at Morrisons or Tescos, stroll along the UK high street, or take in the sights on the iconic Rock of Gibraltar.

The day will begin with several convenient pickup points, starting at Capistrano Carrefour in Nerja at 8:30 am. The coach will depart Gibraltar at 6 pm, ensuring a full day of exploration and enjoyment.

Tickets are priced at €25 for members and €30 for non-members, which includes transport and a tip for the coach driver. Early booking is essential to secure a spot with only one coach available. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

To reserve your place, contact PJ or visit the Axarquia Social Club’s website axarquiasocialclub.com. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for a fun-filled day in Gibraltar!

La Cala de Moral Fair

THE Feria de La Cala del Moral is happening from June 27 to 30, offering over fifty fun activities for everyone. The official poster, created by local talent Juan Carlos Rodríguez, sets the festive tone. This year’s fair will start with an opening speech by surgeon César Ramírez, who has cherished memories of summering in the town.

Juan Antonio Garrido will be honoured as ‘Caleño de Honor’ for his dedication to local traditions. The fair promises a lively mix of traditional games, kids’ activities, a regatta, dancing, live music from bands like Ortigosa and Tabletom, and sports events, including a popular race.

Councillor Mari Paz Couto assures there’s something for all ages. Mayor Francisco Salado invites everyone to enjoy these first summer festivities, perfect for catching up with friends and family.

Festivities begin on June 27 with a special lunch for seniors and musical performances. Don’t miss highlights like the giant paella and much more. For more information see the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall Facebook page or rincondelavictoria.es.

Flamenco Dreams

THE Frigiliana Town Hall presents its upcoming show: ‘Mi Sueño Flamenco,’ (My Flamenco Dream) The performance will take place on July 7 at the Patio del Apero.

Recently at the Frigiliana Town Hall courtyard, the show was unveiled. The event featured Carmen Cerezo, the Culture Councillor; Ángela Muñoz, director of the Ángela Muñoz Dance Academy; and Lidia Acosta, responsible for the promotional artwork.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at 10:00 pm in the Patio del Apero, Frigiliana. Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased in advance at the Ángela Muñoz Academy and the Tourist Office of the town/

‘Mi Sueño Flamenco’ celebrates Ángela Muñoz’s fifteen years as a teacher in Frigiliana. The performance will showcase various flamenco styles Muñoz has taught at her academy over the years.

The artists performing include Ana Jiménez, Carmela Carrasco, Walter Algarín, Manuel Yunke, Carlos Leal, and the Flamenco Ángela Muñoz troupe.

Lidia Acosta, renowned in Málaga province for her artistry, designed the promotional artwork based on a photograph of Professor Ángela Muñoz.

Vibrant Venue

LA Cochera in La Herradura is set to ignite this summer with a vibrant lineup that promises something for everyone. Located at 45 Paseo Andrés Segovia in La Herradura, this international venue is renowned for its live bands, featuring both beloved favourites and fresh independent music.

Kicking off on Saturday, June 29 the venue celebrates Pride Week with performances by the acclaimed Los Quintana. Los Quintana brings with them a legacy spanning three decades of theatre, television appearances across Latin America and Europe, and a current tour of Spain’s premier theatres. Their stop in La Herradura promises an evening filled with humour, spontaneity, and top-notch entertainment.

Following them, Proyecto Mandarina takes the stage to delight their fans. On Sunday, June 30 blues fans can groove to Paul Verheij & Friends.

On July 4 MOJO Live Covers band will perform from 10 pm and don’t miss Cynthia leading an Afro-dance workshop on the beach on July 6 from 8.30 pm until 9.45 pm.

For those eager to join in, reservations can be made via telephone at 0034 644 32 53 79.

Free Concert

NERJA’s Music Band is gearing up for a free concert on Sunday, June 30, kicking off at eight-thirty in the evening at the Parador Gardens to celebrate the arrival of summer. Ana María Muñoz, the Culture Councillor, along with band director David Palomas and Emilio Mojón, the Parador’s director, announced the event.

David Palomas thanked the Nerja Town Hall for their support and the Parador for letting them use their stunning gardens again. He promised a fun mix of lively tunes from international artists.

Ana María Muñoz encouraged Nerja locals, visitors, and everyone else to come and enjoy the band’s summer concert, reminiscing about how successful last year’s event was at this same iconic venue in our town.

