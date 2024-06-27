By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:50

Birmingham airport lengthy security queues Credit: X: tomforster81

The revision of rules relating to liquids at Birmingham Airport is driving lengthy queues at security.

Thousands of passengers have found themselves stuck in security queues as they struggle to keep up with the changes and new requirements following the introduction of Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) at Birmingham Airport.

One angry holidaymaker took to social media to express their annoyance. They wrote on X, “After a manic three hours at Birmingham airport, a delayed flight to Malaga and a #storm like I’ve never experienced in my life … here’s to Thursday in sunny Spain.”

What are the new liquid rules at Birmingham Airport?

According to the official Birmingham Airport website, the following rules are in operation:

Only liquids, pastes and gels in containers up to 100ml can be carried in hand luggage. Anything larger must be checked in; if not, security will destroy it. There is no limit on how many 100ml containers can be carried. In addition, containers that can carry more than 100ml (e.g. insulated bottles) are permitted, provided they are completely empty.

Although a requirement at other airports, passengers are requested NOT to place their liquids, pastes and gels into plastic bags but to leave them loose in their hand luggage. Furthermore, they should remain in their hand luggage for the security search.

Electricals should also remain in hand luggage, and watches can be left on. However, it is still a requirement to empty all items out of pockets, including phones, keys, coins, and tissues.

According to official websites, the same rules apply at Southend, Teeside, Leeds-Bradford and Newcastle airports.

Birmingham Airport Chief Executive Nick Barton confirmed that measures were being taken to handle the summer peak, including adding 30 inspection desks where bags would be checked before reaching the security scanners.

He further advised passengers to, “turn up on time – typically three hours before departure and, if you can, put any liquids in hold luggage.”