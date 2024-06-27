Blue Suede Shoes to be auctioned

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 10:48

Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes are up for auction Credit: X: Brykas-Official

The blue suede shoes worn by none other than Elvis Presley himself will be auctioned by Henry Aldridge & Son in a live auction that starts tomorrow.

The lot will also include two signed letters of authenticity from the Elvis Presley Museum and a letter from Fortas, Presley’s close friend and ranch foreman at Circle G Ranch, describing how he came to have them.

In the letter, he writes, “The night before Elvis’ army induction in Memphis, Elvis had an all-night party at Graceland. Afterwards, we went to the Rainbow roller rink. When we all got home Elvis called some of us upstairs and was giving away some of his clothes he didn’t think he would be wearing or wanted when he came back from the army.”

It continues, “That night, Elvis gave me these blue suede shoes size 10.5. I’ve owned them all these years.”

One for the money

The late ‘King of Rock and Roll‘ acquired the shoes after recording his hit Blue Suede Shoes, written for his 1956 debut album alongside fellow singer Carl Perkins. According to the auction house, Presley wore the shoes on and off stage throughout the 1950s.

Most memorable was when he appeared on The Steve Allen Show in 1956 and sang Hound Dog to a real hound dog.

When they go under the hammer, the shoes are expected to fetch between £100,000 and £120,000 (€118,000 and €142,000).

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described the shoes as, “Iconic as they can be” and added, “They are just an exceptional piece of showbusiness, music and popular culture memorabilia.”