By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 9:51

Breathe easy: Torrevieja launches smoke-free beaches. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja

Torrevieja has just raised its first Smoke-Free Beaches flag at Cabo Cervera Beach.

In addition to Cabo Cervera Beach, another flag will be raised at the Ciudad Deportiva’s outdoor pool, reinforcing the prohibition of smoking in this area.

Informational signs will be prominently displayed at beach entrances to inform visitors of the smoke-free policy.

Pilot Project

The Council plans to expand this pilot project to other beaches in Torrevieja in the near future.

The initiative aims to create clean, safe, and welcoming beach environments for all visitors, promoting activities such as swimming and outdoor sports in a tobacco-free atmosphere.

Emphasis on Education

Rather than sanctions, the emphasis is on educating beachgoers about the benefits of a smoke-free environment.

The council claim that cigarette butt litter remains a significant issue on beaches, impacting both aesthetics and marine life.

“Removing this litter is crucial for maintaining pristine shorelines and protecting the environment.”