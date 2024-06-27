Burn Baby Burn – A Spectacular San Juan Celebration at The Beach House

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Updated: 27 Jun 2024 • 15:44

ON the magical night of June 22, The Beach House in Elviria, Marbella, transformed into a vibrant epicentre for the annual San Juan festival, marking a celebration that was a local favourite and a highlight for visitors from afar. Under the stewardship of Guy, the visionary behind The Beach House, the event has not only become a staple but has escalated in grandeur each year. This year, without a doubt, was the best yet, with every detail finely tuned to offer an unparalleled experience.

An Evening of Electrifying Entertainment

The festivities began explosively as The Masquerade Duo took the stage. Their electrifying performance featured a mix of international hits that instantly had the crowd on their feet. The energy was contagious; guests danced with abandon, either on the dance floor or right from their tables, waving their napkins in tune with the vibrant beats.

As the duo’s last note faded, DJ Khathia took the helm, turning the evening into a dynamic dance party. The musical journey continued with Sergio Trumpet, who provided a roaming performance that felt intimate and exhilarating, weaving through the crowd with his melodies.

Culinary Wonders and Legendary Cocktails

The Beach House outdid itself with a culinary offering that catered to all tastes. The star of the menu was the Surf & Turf Sharing Board. This lavish platter included lobster with black truffle mornay, prime fillet steak, crispy chips, and fresh asparagus, all complemented by onion rings, a mixed salad, and a choice of peppercorn or béarnaise sauce.

The drink of the night, ‘El Deseo’, became a fast favourite. It blended Moscatel wine with orange and lime juice – a refreshing tribute to the San Juan traditions that promised luck to those who walked over seven waves at midnight without falling.

A Night Lit by Fairy Lights and Fire

As the sun set, the atmosphere grew even more enchanting. Stylish hats equipped with fairy lights were distributed among the attendees, creating a luminous sea of lights against the night sky. A spectacular bonfire further brightened the beachfront scene, which not only served as a gathering point but also as a background for countless photographs.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the fire performance by Miriam Andrades, whose daring acts with fire synchronised beautifully with the night’s theme, adding an element of danger and awe to the festivities.

Celestial Wonders and Heartfelt Connections

The celebration also coincided with the summer solstice, providing a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of a red-orange moon that painted the sky with its warm hues. This celestial spectacle added a profound layer to an already memorable evening.

The fireworks were a grand finale that mirrored the fiery performances and the vibrant energy of the night. Every element from the superb entertainment to the exceptional service contributed to a palpable party atmosphere, making it a truly magical night for everyone involved.

A Benchmark for Festivities

As the night concluded, guests left with hearts full of joy, already anticipating the next San Juan celebration. It was a testament to the hard work and vision of Team Beach House, who once again raised the bar for what a festive gathering could be. Congratulations to Guy and his team for crafting a perfect celebration of the longest day of the year, truly making it a night to remember at The Beach House – bookings are already being taken for 2025 …

www.beachhousemarbella.com

info@thebeachhousemarbella.com

Phone: 0034 952 83 94 58 • WhatsApp: 0034 617 946 239

Urbanización Coto de los Dolores, Avenida de Las Antillas, s/n

29604 Marbella, Malaga (Spain)

