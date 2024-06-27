Cool for Cats in Pulpi

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 9:25
Presentation of the certificates
Credit: Pulpi Council
One of the problems that many municipalities face is that of feral cats and the fact that it doesn’t take long for a colony to be established and grow.
One way of humanely controlling these colonies is to encourage volunteers to look after the colonies and also assist in ensuring that neutering takes place so that the colonies eventually close through age.
There are 34 volunteers in Pulpi and different people have been involved in this activity since 2002 but with new animal welfare obligations, a special workshop has been organised by the council.
Many of the volunteers attended a workshop entitled “Good Practices in Feline Colonies” organised by Pulpi Council and their achievements in attending were recognised with the handing out of special certificates.
The training, essential to be authorized as a volunteer caretaker of feline colonies, was given by the Veterinary Clinic Lebeche Veterinarios of San Juan de los Terreros and the Official Veterinary College of Almeria.
Feline colony management volunteers assist in capturing cats to sterilize and deworm them (with municipal permission and under veterinary supervision), as well as feeding and caring for the colonies.
As a matter of interest, all cats that have been sterilised can be identified through a mark on their ear.
