By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 9:14
El Campello's beaches shine: Four prestigious flags raised. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.
This year, four prestigious flags are flying on the beaches of El Campello.
These include the Blue Flag for clean seas of Europe, the Qualitur flag for quality services, the Ecobeaches flag, and the Smoke-Free Beaches flag.
The Blue Flag has been a symbol of clean seas on El Campello’s sandy beaches for 38 years.
The Qualitur flag signifies quality in services, while the Ecobeaches flag highlights environmental efforts.
The Smoke-Free Beaches flag represents the commitment to reducing tobacco consumption on the beaches.
On June 25, the flags were raised in an event attended by Mayor Juanjo Berenguer; the Councilor for Playas, Rafa Galvañ; and representatives from the municipal groups PP, PSPV-PSOE, and Vox.
Mayor Berenguer emphasised that earning these distinctions is a year-round effort.
Independent technicians periodically inspect the beaches, conduct monthly analyses, check services, and review facilities to ensure the high standards required for these awards.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
