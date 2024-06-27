By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 14:05
Elda's Festivals draw international attention. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
The Moors and Christians’ festivals continue to establish themselves as one of Elda’s premier tourist attractions.
During the festivities, nearly 600 visitors passed through the Elda Tourist Info Office, averaging almost a hundred visitors daily.
Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Vidal, highlighted the diverse origins of the visitors, noting that in addition to local residents, the office assisted people from the Valencian Community, Andalusia, the Basque Country, Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla León, Murcia, and Castilla La Mancha.
International visitors from countries such as France, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Poland, and Argentina were also in attendance.
The primary interest of these tourists centred around the event programmes and parade routes.
In addition to local and regional visitors, Elda welcomed a group of international journalists who came to cover the festivities.
This group included representatives from Petit Journal (France), Express News (United Kingdom), New Herald (United States), and Voyage Magazine (Bulgaria).
This effort aims to advance the future declaration of the Moors and Christians’ festivals of Elda as an event of International Tourist Interest.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
