Electric Scooters: helmet and minimum age requirements

Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 10:22
Electric Scooter
Spain’s General Traffic Regulations (DGT) is expected to finalise measures that require a helmet and a minimum age of 16 to ride electric scooters.
The draft reform of the General Traffic Regulations, now in the public information phase, introduces significant changes aimed at increasing the protection of vulnerable road users.
Key changes include mandating the use of luminous elements and reflective vests for scooter users during poor visibility conditions and restricting their circulation to urban areas.
The reform responds to the previous year’s data, in which there were a total of 1,815 deaths caused by traffic accidents in Spain in 2022, as reported by Statista.
To promote sustainable mobility, pavements will be reserved exclusively for pedestrians, with municipalities regulating two-wheeled vehicle parking to avoid obstructing pedestrian traffic.
Urban road regulations will see bicycles prioritising the centre of the lane, and cyclists will be permitted to overtake motor vehicles in traffic jams. On single-lane streets with a 30 km/h limit, cyclists can travel against traffic flow.
Additional measures include lowering the permissible blood alcohol levels for beginners and professional drivers, with new limits set at 0.20 grams per litre of blood and 0.10 milligrams per litre of expired air.
As the next step, the draft will undergo review by the Council of State, the Ministry of the Interior, and other departments before final approval by the Council of Ministers.
