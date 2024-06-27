By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:21

From citrus to avocados: Marina Alta's green gold boom. Image: Shutterstock AI.

The demand for avocados, often referred to as “green gold,” is rapidly rising in the Marina Alta region.

Farmers in this area have taken note, finding this trendy fruit to be a profitable alternative that is reshaping the local agricultural landscape.

Traditional Crops

Traditional crops, such as citrus fruits, are being increasingly replaced by tropical fruits like avocados.

According to data from Mercamadrid, avocado consumption surged by 1,392 per cent between 2012 and 2022.

Orange Decline

In contrast, orange consumption saw a decline of 22.8 per cent from 2012 to 2021, as reported by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Antonio Paris, an agronomist and farmer based in Dénia, explains the appeal of avocado farming: “It is a very attractive crop because it offers assured profitability.”

“Initially, it was adopted in this area as an alternative to the citrus crisis. While that crisis hasn’t been fully resolved, we began to plant avocados as a way out.”