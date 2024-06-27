Georgia defeat Portugal in group finale

By Talyta Franca •
Updated: 27 Jun 2024 • 11:05
In a shocking turn of events, Georgia defeated Portugal 2-0 in the final match of the Euro 2024 group stage, securing their spot in the knockout phase.
This victory against the giant Portugal team marks a significant achievement for the Georgian squad.
Only three minutes into the match, Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock. The forward made the ball past Portugal’s goalkeeper, Diego Costa, giving Georgia an early 1-0 lead.
As the first half progressed, Portugal tried to find their balance. The missing opportunities, as well as a missed shirt pull, led the tense Portugal captain Ronaldo to receive a booking at 29’ minutes for complaining.
In the 55’ minute, the VAR awarded Georgia a penalty after Silva’s foul on Lochoshvili. Mikautadze stepped up and doubled Georgia’s lead from the spot in the 56’ minute.
Despite Portugal’s attempts, they could not find the net against Georgia’s defence, securing a historic victory for the Georgian team.
Despite the loss, Portugal topped Group F with six points. Georgia’s victory secured them third place with four points, allowing them to advance to the next phase of the competition.
As the match finished, and the group stage is finally complete, the Euro 2024 announces the knockout phase draw:
Georgia’s astonishing performance against Portugal flamed up new fervour for the knockout phase, with heavyweights like Spain, Germany, Portugal, and France promising exciting battles.
