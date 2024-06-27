Greta Thunberg arrested once again

By John Smith • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 14:02

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Helsinki Credit: Elokapina

No matter what one may personally think about her, there is no doubt that Greta Thunberg is prepared to be arrested in the fight for the environment.

Some would argue that she is as much about pushing herself forward as she is about the almost impossible demand to fight climate change but she certainly gets noticed as does whichever organisation she is seen to be supporting.

Demonstration in Helsinki

This time, on June 25, she was part of a demonstration in the Finnish capital Helsinki where between 1,000 and 2,000 demonstrators answered a ‘call to battle’ from Elokapina, the Finnish branch of Extinction Rebellion.

They started with an event in front of the Parliament Building and then moved on to a busy crossroads during rush hour with the intention of stopping traffic as a matter of civil disobedience.

Their aim was to highlight their demand to end state subsidies that are harmful to the environment and they are threatening an escalation of these demonstrations over the coming days and weeks.

Greta Thunberg arrested

Although no official figures have been released concerning the number of activists, who were arrested, Elokapina claim that police detained around 140 people including Greta Thunberg who was released later the same day.