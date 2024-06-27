By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 8:46

Groove under the stars: A Las Raices live at Sunset Lounge. Image: A Las Raices / Facebook.

The Sunset Lounge proudly presents the super-talented A Las Raices, who will be showcasing their skills on July 4.

If you haven’t experienced them yet, you are in for a treat!

A Las Raices delivers a blend of soul, flamenco, and Latin American beats, ensuring an unforgettable performance every time.

Join the Fun

Join the fun at Puerto Deportivo Marina Salinas, P.º Vistalegre, Local 24 planta 1, 03181 Torrevieja.

The Sunset Lounge boasts a beautiful rooftop terrace where you can enjoy the stunning Torrevieja sunset as the backdrop, which is a spectacle in itself.

This event is not to be missed.

Reserve Your Table

Due to the intimate venue and free entry, reserve your table in advance at (+34) 711 05 40 53.

Don’t forget your dancing shoes!

A Las Raices knows how to get the crowd on their feet!