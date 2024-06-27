Living near an airport could be dangerous

By John Smith •
Study suggests cleaner aviation fuel is a must
A new study by European Group Transport & Environment (T&E) which promotes transport and sustainable energy has come up with an unexpected finding.
It claims that around 16 per cent of the population of Spain (8 million people) live within a 20 kilometre radius of the major airports Adolfo Suárez in Madrid, El Prat in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga Airport on the Costa del Sol.
It argues that these people are exposed to the perceived danger caused by ultrafine particles (UFP) from aviation which are in the air.
These particles are approximately 1,000 times smaller than a human hair and are of particular concern because they penetrate deeply into the human body and have been found in the blood, brain, and placenta.
This means that potentially, thousands of people could suffer from hypertension, diabetes and dementia due to the quality of the aviation fuel currently in use and approved across Europe.
Other serious conditions which can build up over the long-term include respiratory and cardiovascular problems as well as problems during pregnancy the study claims.
The study didn’t just include Spain but looked at 32 of Europe’s busiest airports and came to the conclusion that the only way to make life more bearable and less risky for those living in the ‘danger zones’ is to reduce the volume of air traffic and replace existing fuel with cleaner alternatives.
