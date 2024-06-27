Mojacar has its eye on a Green Flag

By John Smith • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 16:06

Mojacar wants to win another Green Flag Credit: Mojacar Council

As predicted by Euro Weekly News, Mojacar Council has applied yet again to be part of the sustainability Green Flags movement.

The Mojacar mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by the Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, announced that the municipality has joined the new campaign for this summer with the aim of encouraging and promoting glass recycling among the municipality’s residents, tourists and businesses.

Fifth year of Green Flags

It’s the fifth such Green Flag opportunity which is promoted by the not for profit company Ecovidrio and based on past experience it is expected that more than 153 municipalities from the Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Andalucia will apply to take part.

This initiative aims to reward the efforts and activism of coastal municipalities for sustainability during the summer, especially with regard to the proper management of their waste and it is also hoped that a total in excess of 18,000 hospitality establishments will become involved.

Mayor García Cerdá stressed the crucial need to respect our ecosystem and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection of the environment. He emphasized the support of the local council for initiatives that promote the circular economy, the reduction of pollution, the reduction of waste and the sustainable use of natural resources.

It’s all about sustainability

“We invite all our residents, tourists and locals to join this campaign. Their participation is key to achieving the much-desired green flag, thus showing that Mojacar is an example of sustainability and environmental commitment for all,” he explained.

To obtain a green flag, municipalities must meet a series of requirements, which include increasing the volume of glass container recycling compared to the previous year, the active collaboration of the hospitality sector and the commitment of the local council to promoting and publicising the campaign.

When summer ends, nine new green flags will be awarded across the country, two of which will be for Andalucia and it should be noted that Mojacar received its first Green Flag in 2021.