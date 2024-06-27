Trending:

Murcia President unveils sweeping tax cuts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 14:14

Murcia announces tax cuts Image: carm.es

MURCIA’s President Fernando López Miras, has announced new tax cuts, restrictions on screen time in primary schools, and a €700 million plan to boost industry. Speaking at the State of the Region Debate, he unveiled other measures like an addiction prevention law, support for ALS patients, and more staff to tackle bullying in schools.

Tax Relief for Families: Deductions for Children’s Eyeglasses and Sports Expenses

López Miras highlighted that Murcia is experiencing a great period, with record employment, a high rate of new business creation, and a forecast to be the second-fastest growing community in 2025.

Despite the lack of support from the central government, he expressed confidence in Murcia‘s continued growth. The new tax cuts aim to ease the financial burden on families, including deductions for children’s eyeglasses and sports expenses. López Miras emphasised that these measures not only provide direct savings but also encourage healthy living and economic activity in the sports sector.

He concluded by stressing Murcia’s resilience and commitment to growth, even without central government assistance.

For more Costa Calida/Murcia news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading