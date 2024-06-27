Murcia President unveils sweeping tax cuts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 14:14

Murcia announces tax cuts Image: carm.es

MURCIA’s President Fernando López Miras, has announced new tax cuts, restrictions on screen time in primary schools, and a €700 million plan to boost industry. Speaking at the State of the Region Debate, he unveiled other measures like an addiction prevention law, support for ALS patients, and more staff to tackle bullying in schools.

Tax Relief for Families: Deductions for Children’s Eyeglasses and Sports Expenses

López Miras highlighted that Murcia is experiencing a great period, with record employment, a high rate of new business creation, and a forecast to be the second-fastest growing community in 2025.

Despite the lack of support from the central government, he expressed confidence in Murcia‘s continued growth. The new tax cuts aim to ease the financial burden on families, including deductions for children’s eyeglasses and sports expenses. López Miras emphasised that these measures not only provide direct savings but also encourage healthy living and economic activity in the sports sector.

He concluded by stressing Murcia’s resilience and commitment to growth, even without central government assistance.

