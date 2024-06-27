News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Vélez-Málaga: Where Culture Comes Alive Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Art Club

JOIN the Millers Art Club in Frigiliana, Spain on Wednesday, July 10th, from 11 am to 2 pm. For €35 per person, enjoy a painting session including materials, Sangria, nibbles, and great company. Contact via WhatsApp at 0034 664 58 70 93 to reserve your spot.

Volunteers Needed

TAIL TORROX charity shop seeks volunteers, especially on Saturday mornings. Contact Gillian Russell at 711070836 or via messenger to help support their vital community efforts.

Drag Bingo

THIS Friday, June 28, at 9:30 pm, La Carpinteria Bar invites all to ‘Sugar Royal’, a lively Drag Bingo event. Entry is free, offering participants a chance to win cash prizes in a vibrant atmosphere.

Art Walk

THE annual ArtWalk Cómpeta returns for its 15th year from September 13-15, 2024. Artists interested in participating must submit applications by June 30, 2024, for consideration in this renowned cultural event.

School fundraiser

THE Secondary School el Chaparil in Nerja has successfully raised €273 for the Costa Animal Society (CAS) by selling handmade bracelets at the local market. This generous effort supports CAS, a non-profit organisation committed to rescuing and caring for abandoned animals in the Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro areas.

CAS depends on donations and community involvement to continue its vital work of finding loving homes for these animals. Those interested in more information about the work that CAS does or in contributing can reach out via email at costaanimalsociety@gmail.com. Additionally, donations can be made through their PayPal link accessible from their Facebook page or via their website (costa-animal-society.square.site). This initiative highlights the power of community spirit in supporting local charities.

Cultural revival

IN its first year, Vélez-Málaga’s new Department of Culture has focused on revitalising the CAC, restoring Cervantes’ legacy, and celebrating María Zambrano’s 120th anniversary. Culture Councillor Alicia Ramírez highlighted achievements, including transforming the Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Centre’s programming. Previously stagnant, it now hosts high-level exhibitions, and plenty of activities, and showcases local artists.

Ramírez emphasised broader cultural initiatives: a vibrant Book Fair, Vélez-Malaga’s inclusion in the Cervantes Cities Network, and activities at the Cervantes Hall after an eight-year hiatus. The Joaquín Lobato Literary Contest was similarly revitalised, expanding its reach and prize value nationally and internationally.

Additionally, Ramírez noted advances in music, such as the Music Route and educational concerts, and the transformation of ‘Noche en Vela’ (Candlelit Night) into a distinguished cultural event. Other new programs include the Nativity Scene Route, Art Market, Coral Music Week, and revamped Theatre programming.

Looking forward, Ramírez highlighted upcoming online ticket sales and plans for library and monument programmes.

Torrox Road

MAYOR Jesús Lupiáñez of Vélez-Málaga has confirmed that construction on the first phase of the Torrox Road expansion is progressing well. Joined by local councillors along with local technicians, Mayor Lupiáñez assessed the ongoing works. The current phase covers an 800-metre stretch and is expected to be completed by October.

‘We are pleased with the steady progress of this important infrastructure project, which aims to connect Vélez-Málaga and facilitate city expansion,’ Mayor Lupiáñez stated. ‘These works will link Vélez-Málaga with Caleta de Vélez, easing traffic along Juan Carlos I Avenue. Although the current construction may cause some inconvenience, it is crucial for future urban development.’

The ongoing work focuses on sector SUP.VM-13 of the Torrox Road, involving a 786-metre stretch with two lanes. Future phases will extend this to 1,300 metres with four lanes (two lanes in each direction), including a median, side parking, and a three-metre sidewalk. When completed, the road will be 26 metres wide.

Tragic Loss

THE University of Malaga (UMA) observed a moment of silence to honour the passing of student Berkehan Gündongan, who tragically died in a cliff accident in Nerja. Berkehan, aged 27, was pursuing a Master’s degree in Erasmus Mundus in Translation and Interpretation Technologies. The solemn tribute took place at the university’s rectorate building.

Faculty, staff, and students gathered at the entrance to pay their respects, joining in solidarity with Berkehan’s family, friends, and peers. His undergraduate studies were completed at Çankaya University in Turkey. As a gesture of mourning and support, UMA’s rector, Teodomiro López, declared an official three-day mourning period. During this time, the university’s flags were flown at half-mast.

The commemoration was a poignant moment for the university community, reflecting on Berkehan’s life and academic journey, marked by a quiet show of remembrance and unity in grief.

