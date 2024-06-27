Nora Johnson – Money heist mystique!

By Nora Johnson • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 19:17

Photocredit Shutterstock/JOCA_PH

Fancy a spot of Spanish TV? Money Heist or La Casa de Papel became a global smash hit after Netflix scooped it up in late 2017.

Remember those audacious Salvador Dalí-masked robbers in red overalls, waltzing into the Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain? That was Money Heist!

The show’s creator, Álex Pina, is now revisiting its most flamboyant character, Berlin. Ignoring the awkward fact Berlin met his end in a hail of bullets in season two, he’s bringing him back in a prequel, titled simply ‘Berlin’.

Pina admits the new series partly aims to rectify past mistakes: ‘If we’d known we’d land on Netflix, we wouldn’t have offed him!’ Berlin in the prequel remains as suave, snobbish and scheming as ever, planning a Paris heist worth €44m, all the while grumbling about wife number three.

Pina puts Money Heist’s success down to its Spanish flair and emotional depth, a breath of fresh air in a genre often seen as cold and technical. He reckons viewers crave something truly different, like Money Heist or the Korean sensation, Squid Game.

As he gears up for his next project – a drama about the ultra-rich surviving doomsday in luxury bunkers – Pina hints it’ll be up to the public to let him know if they want more of the Money Heist universe. Watch this space!

Nora Johnson’s 12 critically acclaimed psychological suspense crime thrillers, including the latest ‘The Couple across the Street’ (www.nora-johnson.net), all available online at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.