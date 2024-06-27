Open Morning at Jalon Valley Help

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:40
Jalon Valley Help shop
Credit: Jalon Valley Help, Facebook
Discover a renovated summer collection of pre-loved clothing while enjoying a complimentary cake and cava at Jalon Valley Help´s Open Morning on July 13.
From 10am until 1pm, the charity shop will exhibit the new stock for the summer season of men’s and women’s clothes, shoes and accessories. The store also offers furniture, books and unique interior decorations.
Jalon Valley Help´s volunteers will be happy to meet new visitors and share their charity efforts, raising funds to support neighbours in need in Jalon with the help of the local community.
At Carrer de la Basseta 3, Jalon
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
