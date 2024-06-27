Open Morning at Jalon Valley Help

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 12:40

Jalon Valley Help shop Credit: Jalon Valley Help, Facebook

Discover a renovated summer collection of pre-loved clothing while enjoying a complimentary cake and cava at Jalon Valley Help´s Open Morning on July 13.

From 10am until 1pm, the charity shop will exhibit the new stock for the summer season of men’s and women’s clothes, shoes and accessories. The store also offers furniture, books and unique interior decorations.

Jalon Valley Help´s volunteers will be happy to meet new visitors and share their charity efforts, raising funds to support neighbours in need in Jalon with the help of the local community.

At Carrer de la Basseta 3, Jalon