Popular duo ask for help

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 17:43
The Ruby Welts in happier times
Credit: Facebook
Two members of the popular Almeria band The Ruby Welts have had to appeal for assistance after their electric bikes were stolen.
Jazz (Jasmine) Wrann and partner Dan have been forced to set up a Go Fund Me page (showing that they are based in Cuevas del Almanzora) where she explains that recent bad luck that has beset them saying;
“Hello, We are Jazz and Dan. We hoping to raise money to replace our two electric bikes that where stolen in our village.
“Unfortunately while we were collecting two puppies, our LOCKED bikes were stolen in the space of 15 minutes.
“We are heartbroken that somebody in our community would do something like that. We have lost our main source of adventure in this beautiful place in Spain.
“We feel terrible because my father, Kevin, lent me the bikes and he’s had a real string of bad luck that had to have him return to England. We work very hard, even through Jazz’s health issues at the moment, but we simply can’t afford to replace my father’s bikes.
“We don’t want to replace the bikes with brand new expensive ones, we are happy with second hand bikes.
“We have set the fundraiser to the value of the stolen bikes, however, if we replace them, ALL extra funds will go to an established animal charity.
“Thank you for taking the time to read, and thank you for any Donations. We really appreciate all the love and support from our friends, neighbours and community.
“We understand there is so much going on in the world right now that needs help and support. We just didn’t know what to do in our situation.
“We are actively looking for the stolen bikes. If they are found, although very unlikely, All funds raised will go to the established animal charity for stray cats and dogs.”
Hopefully, their problem will be resolved in the not too distant future and they can be back to performing wholeheartedly as the Ruby Welts Duo as they often do for charity whilst Jazz’s mother and father are in the UK.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
