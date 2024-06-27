Popular duo ask for help

By John Smith • Published: 27 Jun 2024 • 17:43

The Ruby Welts in happier times Credit: Facebook

Two members of the popular Almeria band The Ruby Welts have had to appeal for assistance after their electric bikes were stolen.

Jazz (Jasmine) Wrann and partner Dan have been forced to set up a Go Fund Me page (showing that they are based in Cuevas del Almanzora) where she explains that recent bad luck that has beset them saying;

Stolen bikes

“Hello, We are Jazz and Dan. We hoping to raise money to replace our two electric bikes that where stolen in our village.

“Unfortunately while we were collecting two puppies, our LOCKED bikes were stolen in the space of 15 minutes.

“We are heartbroken that somebody in our community would do something like that. We have lost our main source of adventure in this beautiful place in Spain.

“We feel terrible because my father, Kevin, lent me the bikes and he’s had a real string of bad luck that had to have him return to England. We work very hard, even through Jazz’s health issues at the moment, but we simply can’t afford to replace my father’s bikes.

“We don’t want to replace the bikes with brand new expensive ones, we are happy with second hand bikes.

If bikes found any money donated will go to charity

“We have set the fundraiser to the value of the stolen bikes, however, if we replace them, ALL extra funds will go to an established animal charity.

“Thank you for taking the time to read, and thank you for any Donations. We really appreciate all the love and support from our friends, neighbours and community.

“We understand there is so much going on in the world right now that needs help and support. We just didn’t know what to do in our situation.

“We are actively looking for the stolen bikes. If they are found, although very unlikely, All funds raised will go to the established animal charity for stray cats and dogs.”

The shows go on

Hopefully, their problem will be resolved in the not too distant future and they can be back to performing wholeheartedly as the Ruby Welts Duo as they often do for charity whilst Jazz’s mother and father are in the UK.